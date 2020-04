GULF COAST (WKRG) — There were reports of several incidents across the News 5 viewing area this morning following overnight storms that did some major damage.

Downed trees and power lines was common place in Mobile, Baldwin and Escambia counties. Roads were slick well into the morning as storms slowly moved out of our viewing area. Northwest Florida saw some of the more extreme damage, with crews repairing power lines and hauling away debris.

No injuries were reported in any of these incidents.