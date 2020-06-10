Traffic Alert: Major accident on eastbound lanes of I-10 in Mobile

Mobile, Ala., (WKRG) — A major accident in Mobile is causing heavy backups early Wednesday morning.

The accident happened just before 7:00 a.m., at I-10 eastbound near I-65, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. The left and middle lanes are blocked.

State troopers and emergency vehicles are on the scene. Heavy backups start at Rangeline road.

Drivers are encouraged to take Highway 90 as an alternate route.

