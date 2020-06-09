UPDATE: Pedestrian killed following hit-and-run crash along Highway 43 in Mobile County

UPDATE (8:47 am) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the victim in this morning’s crash has died from their injuries. The driver left the scene after the crash, which happened around 4:30 this morning. The roadway should be clear in a few minutes. If you have any information about the crash, please call (251) 660-2300.
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The southbound lanes of Highway 43 between Steel Drive to Old Highway 43 are closed after a pedestrian was hit earlier this morning. We do not have any information about the victim or any drivers involved. We are working on getting more information.
