MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There is a disabled vehicle on I-10 Eastbound near the causeway exit 30. Traffic is backed up and the right shoulder is blocked. Responders are on the scene.
LATEST STORIES:
- Frontier requiring temperature checks for passengers, crew before boarding
- VIDEO: Woman wanted for smashing MPD cruiser window during Sunday protest
- Gov. Ivey’s statement on Alabama National Guard authorization ‘as needed basis’
- ‘It’s the right thing to do’: People out cleaning up streets after weekend protests
- Disabled Vehicle on I-10 Eastbound