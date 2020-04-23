VIDEO: High winds send part of big rig flying off I-65 overpass

SATSUMA Ala. (WKRG) — High winds toppled a truck on I-65 near Satsuma Thursday morning. The box truck was flipped over during strong storms that included a tornado warning.
The entire WKRG News 5 viewing area is under a weather alert Thursday with the possibility of strong storms and even tornadoes for much of the day.
