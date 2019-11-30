Bankhead Tunnel blocked by tractor-trailer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In an attempt to enter the Bankhead tunnel going eastbound, a tractor-trailer was forced to a stop. Turns out the trailer exceeded the maximum height.

The tractor-trailer was removed from the tunnel and all traffic has cleared.

