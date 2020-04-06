ALDOT resurfacing project on SR-59 in Foley rescheduled

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2019, file photo construction equipment made by Caterpillar are readied for export to Asia at the Port of Tacoma in Tacoma, Wash. Caterpillar Inc. reports financial results Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

FOLEY, Ala (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation has rescheduled a resurfacing project in Foley that was planned to start today.

ALDOT was information that the contractor postponed the start date to April 13.

According to a news release, the scope of the project includes resurfacing, striping, and performing guardrail replacement on 5.2 miles of SR-59 from the junction of East 29th Ave. to the junction of CR-12.

Motorists can expect weekday, alternating lane closures between 7:00 am to 5:00 p.m.

Motorists are encouraged to slow down and obey all reduced speed limits within the construction zone.

The $2.9 million- dollar project, awarded to Mobile Asphalt Company, LLC, is expected to be complete early Fall 2020.

