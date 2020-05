PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)- On this Mother's Day Sara Garrison won’t be home with her one-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter. Instead, she’ll be in intensive care recovering from a near-deadly encounter with a Ford Mustang on the streets of Pensacola.

According to friends who’ve set up an online fundraiser for Garrison, she was in a major motorcycle crash on May 7th. The Marine veteran is expected to be in ICU for several weeks. She has, according to the post, a collapsed lung, a break in her back, multiple brain hemorrhages, a severed nerve in her pupil, and has undergone 2 surgeries for her lung and to relieve pressure in her brain.