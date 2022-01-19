Traffic stop leads to seizure of over 900 pounds of marijuana in Leeds

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — Officers with the Leeds Police Department conducted a traffic stop Tuesday that led to the seizure of over 900 pounds of marijuana.

According to LPD, around 7:30 a.m. an officer stopped 32-year-old Quan Xu and 27-year-old Huaitian Li, both of California, at the Walgreens in 1800 block of Ashville Road in Leeds. Following the stop, the officer recovered 953 pounds of marijuana from the vehicle.

Both Xu and Li are being held at the St. Clair County Jail on $1.5 million bonds. According to Chief Paul Irwin with LPD, the estimated value of the seizure is $3 million.