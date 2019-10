MONROE COUNTY, Ala. — A traffic stop in Monroe County Monday ended with drugs seized and a man behind bars.

Monroe County drug bust

Deputies found vape cartridges full of THC( the ingredient in marijuana that gives the drug its characteristic high), marijuana, a digital scale, a 9 millimeter handgun and synthetic urine used to foil drug tests.

Jeremy “Bo Bo” Fowler has being held at the Monroe County Detention Center.