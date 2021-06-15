Traffic light generators set to be purchased for post tropical systems in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- The Mobile City Council approves the purchase for traffic light generators Tuesday.

A $392,000 step towards safety taken Tuesday morning in Mobile City Council for traffic light generators. They will be used during prolonged outages, like we see during hurricane season so often.



Residents are happy with the decision, like Sabrina Mass, “I’m definitely going to feel safer as I think most citizens will. We will feel good and confident to move around the city freely and be protected at the same time.”

Major intersections are top priority, such as Interstate 65 and Dauphin St. There are 55 generators in total. Hurricane season is at the core of the decision. The generators will hopefully lower the number of accidents post-storm.

There are already switch boxes being installed at major intersections to accommodate the generators and the city is working to get a utility trailer customized to hold the generators. The city says the funding is surplus money out of a partnership with the county EMA.



As for the timeline it’s not concrete, because it will take some time to get all of these intersections equipped for the generators. But there will be at least some generators available for use during our first storm of the season. At this time is not clear which intersections in the city will get a generator.