Traffic-cast: Pensacola Christmas Parade

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Christmas Parade is still on but is happening a little later because of the weather. The parade will now take place at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Pensacola Christmas Parade Route

The parade was originally supposed to begin at 5:15 p.m., but the weather threat caused organizers to change the time.

The parade begins at Garden Street and Spring Street in downtown Pensacola. It then goes East along Garden Street, turning North on Palafox, East on Wright Street, then South on Palafox. The parade ends at Palafox and Main Street.

The picture on the left was sent to WKRG News 5 by parade officials. It shows a detailed outline of the route, as well as where the bands will stage.

According to the parade’s website, the Pensacola Christmas Parade draws about 50,000 people downtown and features almost 100 entries. The parade also pays tribute to the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels. Local high school bands from Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, Pace High School, and even New Orleans will march in the parade this year.

Before the parade, there will be a 1.2-mile Christmas Parade Dash. All profits from the parade go to local high school band booster organizations. According to officials, so far more than $25,000 has been donated to area high schools.

With storms passing through the area, people might not line up as early as usual. WKRG News 5 expects light traffic around 4:30 p.m., moderate delays by 5:30 PM, and major delays by 6:00 PM (because the parade begins at 6:30 PM).

