UPDATE(1/31/22 7:09 AM) — All lanes heading into the Bankhead Tunnel in Downtown Mobile have reopened after the removal of a truck that crashed into the tunnel.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) All lanes heading in to the Bankhead Tunnel in Downtown Mobile are closed early Monday morning after a truck crashed into the tunnel.

The top of the truck, which was traveling east, was too tall to fit through the tunnel.

Watch WKRG News 5 This Morning for live traffic updates.