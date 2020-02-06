Traffic Alert: Truck on its side on Hillcrest Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – An accident involving two trucks blocked traffic on Hillcrest Road Thursday morning.

The accident happened before 10 a.m. near Omni Park Drive. One of the trucks came to rest on its side.

It’s unclear if the wet roads might have been a factor in the crash. We also don’t know if anyone was injured.

