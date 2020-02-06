MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – An accident involving two trucks blocked traffic on Hillcrest Road Thursday morning.
The accident happened before 10 a.m. near Omni Park Drive. One of the trucks came to rest on its side.
It’s unclear if the wet roads might have been a factor in the crash. We also don’t know if anyone was injured.
LATEST POSTS:
- Bay Area school district is 1st in US to offer teachers affordable housing
- Parrot hailed as hero after alerting Lebanon family of fire before dying
- Quest for Gold: Remembering gold medalist Kobe Bryant
- Video: Chiefs fan attempts to catch pass from Mahomes, gets stopped by parking meter
- Traffic Alert: Truck on its side on Hillcrest Road