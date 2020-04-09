Traffic Alert: Several accidents across Northwest Florida Thursday morning

Northwest Florida (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol responded to several accident across northwest Florida Thursday morning.

The morning started off with an accident in rural Molino, near Highway 29 and Molino Road around 6 a.m. Authorities assisted with that accident for more than an hour.

Less than an hour later, troopers were directed to two accidents within a few miles of each other in Pensacola. One accident, occurring at West Nine Mile Road and Fowler Avenue, the other, on West Nine Mile Road and Pensacola Boulevard.

All accidents have cleared.