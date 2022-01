MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) An early morning crash involving an 18-wheeler and an overturned SUV is blocking the westbound lanes of the I-10 Bayway near the George Wallace Tunnel.

The crash happened at 3:49 a.m., according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Traffic is being diverted to the Battleship Causeway.

