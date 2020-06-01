Traffic Alert: Semi-Truck catches fire in Okaloosa County

HOLT, Fla. (WKRG) — A semi-truck carrying goods caught fire early Monday morning on I-10 eastbound in Okaloosa county.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. The driver was unable to uncouple his tractor before semi trailer carrying the processed goods became fully engulfed in flames on the right shoulder of the roadway.

I-10 eastbound was shutdown from exit 45 to exit 56 as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames. During the closure, traffic was diverted off of Log Lake road onto Highway 90.

