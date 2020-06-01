Traffic Alert: Semi-Truck catches fire in Okaloosa County

HOLT, Fla. (WKRG) — A semi-truck carrying goods caught fire early Monday morning on I-10 eastbound in Okaloosa county.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. The driver was unable to uncouple his tractor before semi trailer carrying the processed goods became fully engulfed in flames on the right shoulder of the roadway.

I-10 eastbound was shutdown from exit 45 to exit 56 as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames. During the closure, traffic was diverted off of Log Lake road onto Highway 90.

LATEST STORIES: