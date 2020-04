DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — US Highway 98 is back open at Crystal Beach Drive after the eastbound lanes were closed.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office issued the travel advisory around 6:00 a.m. this morning. The northbound lanes on Crystal Beach drive were also closed.

The sheriff’s office advised drivers to use an alternate route during the closure. Officials did not release a reason for the closure.