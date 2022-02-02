UPDATE(2/2/22 6:26 a.m.) — The truck that was stuck in the Bankhead Tunnel has been removed and traffic is now flowing as normal.

ORIGINAL STORY

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) For a second time this week, an oversized truck is stuck in the Bankhead Tunnel, blocking both lanes. The truck became stuck around 3:35 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

On Monday morning, an Enterprise moving truck became stuck and blocked traffic for several hours.

The Bankhead Tunnel has a warning system in place to alert drivers of the 12 foot clearance. In addition to a sign at the tunnel’s entrance, an electronic beam is also transmitted across the width of the entrance. A loud siren alerts drivers when a vehicle taller than 12 feet breaks the beam. Chains also hang from a message board and hit any vehicle taller than 12 feet.