Traffic Alert: Multiple closures, congestion across Mobile county due to flooding

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — There are several road closures across Mobile county due to the flooding from tropical storm Cristobal.

Extreme flooding on the Mobile Causeway has closed entry on to the roadway in all directions. Plan for detours.

Dauphin Island Parkway is closed, and so are the additional roadways leading to Dauphin Island.

US-90 eastbound near the Cochrane Causeway is also flooded. Alabama Highway Patrol wants drivers to reduce their speed and merge left.

There is also morning congestion on the I-10 eastbound Bayway due to the closures on the Causeway.