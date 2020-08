SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The northbound lanes of I-65 are blocked as crews respond to an early morning crash near Hwy. 158 in Saraland.

Traffic is blocked for two miles from exit 13 at Hwy. 158 to exit 15 at Celeste Rd.

The accident was first reported by the Alabama Department of Transportation around 5:30 a.m.

Exit 10 at Lee St. and the I-65 Service Road are alternate routes.