(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Trader Joe’s is recalling some Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Black Bean Tamales products due to the potential presence of an undeclared milk allergen. The products were sold exclusively at Trader Joe’s stores.

The recall is for Gourmet Black Bean Tamales products with a “Best Before” date of 06/19/2025 and Lot code 17023 printed on the vacuum-sealed packaging. The products also contain UPC number 717725000580.

Texas Tamale Company, which makes the products, said some milk-containing products were mistakenly packaged in Gourmet Black Bean Tamales bags. Texas Tamale Company says affected products will be filled with white cheese and hatch green chiles instead of black beans.

The affected items were only sold in the following states:

Alabama

Arkansas

Colorado

Kansas

Louisiana

New Mexico

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Texas

People with an allergy or heightened sensitivity to milk could be at risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if consumed. Customers who have the affected products are advised to throw them away immediately or return them to Trader Joe’s for a refund.

There have been no injuries reported to date, Trader Joe’s said. All potentially affected products have been removed from the shelves.

For more information or assistance, you can call Trader Joe’s at (626) 599-3817 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Mondays through Fridays. Alternatively, customers can also call Texas Tamale Company at (800) T-TAMALE from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST Mondays through Fridays.

This is the sixth recall Trader Joe’s has issued in recent weeks.

In a statement Wednesday, a spokesperson for Trader Joe’s called the timing of the recalls “coincidental,” saying that the company “errs on the side of caution and are proactive in addressing issues,” as reported by the New York Times. The representative said Trader Joe’s takes action voluntarily, without prompting from regulatory agencies, once any doubt arises regarding an item’s safety.