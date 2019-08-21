TRACKING THE TROPICS: NHC monitoring area near Bahamas as Chantal churns in north Atlantic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An area of disturbed weather is heading toward Florida as Tropical Storm Chantal continues to churn in the northern Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center issued an outlook Wednesday morning saying it was monitoring an area near the Bahamas. The system is currently producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Forecasters say some slow development is possible over the next several days as it moves toward the Florida peninsula and then the southeastern United States. It has a near-zero percent chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a low 20 percent chance of formation through the next five days.

As NHC forecasters watch that area, Tropical Storm Chantal continues to churn in the northern Atlantic Ocean.

Chantal became the third named storm of 2019 late Tuesday night. It poses no threat to the United States and is currently hundreds of miles off the coast of Newfoundland. The NHC expects it to loop and slow down as it weakens to a tropical depression in the coming days.

WFLA Meteorologist Amanda Holly and KLFY Meteorologist Chris Cozart will join WFLA Digital Anchor JB Biunno live at 1:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday to talk about the developments during “Tracking the Tropics.”