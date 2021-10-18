Toyota Motor Manufacturing announces new production line for 2022 Tundra engines

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama will be the exclusive North American engine supplier for the 2022 Tundra.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama marked 20 years in the Rocket City with a special announcement Monday morning.

The company announced two new engines will be built at the Huntsville facility – a hybrid electric-powered twin-turbo V6 and a gas-powered twin-turbo V6, both of which will power the 2022 Toyota Tundra.

Monday’s announcement makes Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama the exclusive North American supplier for the 2022 Tundra.

The fifth expansion of the Huntsville facility added 450 new jobs, boosting the total employment to 1,800 people.

The 142-yard long engine line, which cost $288 million to build, will produce a new engine every 58 seconds for a total capacity of 18,000 engines each month.

At full production, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama can now produce up to 900,000 engines each year.

The plant is hiring to fill open jobs. For more information, visit the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama website.