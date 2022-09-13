MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG has a brand new news set! We debuted the state of the art set on July 5, 2022.

There are a lot of moving parts that make each newscast come together. You get to see all the hard work that goes into each one when you watch the finished product on air. But there’s a lot you don’t get to see behind the scenes.

We have 44 brand new monitors in our studio. One monitor consists of 18 screens, which all together, are longer than 21 feet across!

All of the lights in the studio are now LED. There are 113 fixtures. We have 25 colored lighting patterns that we can display in the walls of the set itself.

Our directors are in another part of the building. All of our cameras work with the touch of a button. Our three cameras on the floor in the studio are robotic, and can turn, pan, tilt, move in all directions, then “return home” on command.

The new flooring in the studio allows our cameras to glide effortlessly, following anchors walking across the more than 3,000 square foot studio. Almost every part of the set is mobile, including our anchor desk and red couch.

Our First Alert Storm Team weather center desk is one of the largest in the business, at 13 1/2 feet.

And with our new cameras, we’ll be able to bring you into the weather center to watch our meteorologists track major storms.

Our old news set was removed, and donated to the communications Department at the University of South Alabama.

All elements of the new set were shipped, or delivered in a tractor trailer and other trucks from Arkansas. Crews worked for 6 weeks to get it to what you now see each day as you watch the news on WKRG News 5.

