Total renovations to happen at Fairhope Docks Marina

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – News 5’s Caroline Carithers spoke with the Harbormaster Sean Saye at Fairhope Docks Marina about their renovation plans for the future including new slips and docks, portable facilities, possible dry storage and a homier feel.

On land, Saye says that they are looking to improve parking and taking down the large industrial building (since they will not have a boatyard). Additionally, everything will be portable. If a storm or hurricane were to hit our area, everything including power boxes, pump house stations, gas equipment, and all facilities (offices, cottages, laundry and restrooms) can be removed and taken to higher ground until the storm passes. This will help the marina open quicker after weather events so citizens can be back with their boats as quickly as possible.

The docks and slips will also be redone with new wood. They will also be putting in yellow lights to help during termite swarming season to keep the insects away from the wooden boats and docks. Since the marina will not have a boatyard anymore, the vision is to create a more homey feel for citizens to enjoy.

“There is some really exciting stuff that will be very pretty. We are trying to bring this place back up to Fairhope standards, instead of having what was basically an industrial complex. We want this to be a beautiful Fairhope park that citizens can enjoy as well as give them a lot more access to boating.”

Fairhope Docks will be at the State of the City meeting this Thursday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Civic Center and will have their plans and vision displayed for citizens to ask about and support!

For visuals and more info, check out the video!

