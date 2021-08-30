LIVE: Tornado confirmed in Creola, tracking threat

Update (1:15 p.m.): Damage confirmed shows trees snapped in Saraland. First responders were on scene of structural damage at Plantation Motel, 1010 Saraland Blvd.

WKRG is investigating additional reports of damage. News crews are arriving to scenes in the area.

CREOLA, Ala. (WKRG) — The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Creola around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

WKRG will continue to update this story as it develops.

Ahead of the confirmation, a tornado warning was issued for Mobile County set to expire at 1:15 p.m.