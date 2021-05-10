Top Stories May 10: The world’s happiest dog, NFL player spends 10 months working in healthcare

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Don’t you just love to see a happy dog?
From this dog’s expression, you know she’s happy and content. The story is going viral and it’s one of the top stories on WKRG.com
ONLINE HEADLINES:
- Smiling rescue dog stealing thousands of hearts online
- ‘The heck!’ Tiger gets loose in Houston neighborhood
- Balcony collapse in Malibu residence sends almost a dozen people onto rocks below
- Prince Harry, Oprah team up for mental health show on Apple TV+
- Chiefs Duvernay-Tardif returns to NFL after spending year battling COVID-19 outbreak