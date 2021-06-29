Top Stories June 29: Where to find 4th of July fun, and a new low-cost insulin option hitting shelves soon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Many times we report on teenagers who have committed crimes in our community. However, when they go to Strickland Youth Center, the goal is not to lock them up and throw away the key.There's a program in place, to help them make better decisions. It's teaching some unexpected lessons outdoors.

The program revolves around gardening. Even though it's surrounded by secure fencing, the garden is a serene space just outside the cells for the juvenile offenders. It is blossoming this time of year with many varieties of fruits and vegetables. Only inmates with good behavior are chosen to work in the garden. They live in the "good behavior" hall. They enjoy what they call a little "taste of freedom" outdoors.