Top Stories June 29: Where to find 4th of July fun, and a new low-cost insulin option hitting shelves soon

(WKRG) — A Pizzeria in North Carolina is adding a 20% gratuity called a ‘fair wage service fee’ to every bill for dine-in customers, and they explain why on the receipt.
This is one of the top stories on WKRG.com
ONLINE HEADLINES:
- North Carolina restaurant adding 20% ‘fair wage service fee’ to every bill
- Walmart launches low-cost, private-brand insulin for diabetes patients
- U.S. home prices jump at fastest pace in more than 15 years
- Pensacola Beach Air Show full schedule released
- Fourth of July celebrations along the Gulf Coast