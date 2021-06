MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- In tonight's What's Working, a summer camp in Mobile is preventing the summer slide. The students are taking a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) course in Robotics. The students attend summer day camp at the Dumas Wesley Center in Mobile.

Dumas Wesley provides summer camps and after-school activities for low-income families. The Center has partnered with the Alabama School of Math and Science to provide the opportunity for students to take Robotics. Senior, Sam Graham, agreed to teach the seven-week course.