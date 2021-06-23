Top Stories June 23: Buc-ee’s to build world’s largest gas station, cows stampede through California

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- We are tracking scattered pop up thunderstorms that could have the capability of producing strong winds, heavy rain and penny sized hail. Make sure to take it slow on the roads and to stay on top of the weather!

Isolated downpours will stick around through the evening and very early part of the night. Most of the rain should wrap up by 9 PM with only a 20% chance of a shower through the night. Temperatures will slowly cool down to seasonal levels. Overnight lows will bottom out in the lower 70s. Some upper 60s will be possible in our northern counties. A stray shower may pop up Thursday morning at the coast.