Top Stories June 16: What is the best pressure cooker on the market, and why are local seafood prices on the rise?

(WKRG) — A little girl named Scarlett, while her parents were in other states working in the medical field helping people fight COVID-19. Their 3-year-old was fighting cancer in Mobile.
The word cancer is never what you want to hear. Scarlett was diagnosed with bone cancer and had to have her leg amputated.
