ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) worked an environmental clean-up on Interstate 10 Thursday afternoon after a toolbox flew off a pick-up truck causing multiple cars to crash.

Troopers say the unknown pick-up failed to secure the truck bed toolbox. Three westbound vehicles hit the toolbox near mile marker 5.

An oil pan and diesel fuel tank ruptured, according to FHP, and required environmental cleanup.

No injuries were reported.