Toll opponents want to remind ALDOT they’re still here

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project is dead and toll opponents want to make sure it stays that way. Toll opponents are being asked once again to attend a meeting of the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization later today.

You could think of this as both a thank-you from toll opponents and also a reminder they are a force to be reckoned with. You may remember just about two weeks ago the Eastern Shore MPO voted against the toll plan in their transportation infrastructure plan and then Governor Kay Ivey said that was the nail in the coffin for the project.

In State Auditor Jim Zeigler’s Facebook Group “Block the Mobile Bayway Toll” he wrote asking toll opponents to come out to the meeting today at the Spanish Fort Community Center starting at 5 pm this evening. He wrote:

“It important for ALDOT and the toll supporters to know that we are still here, will remain active, and would fight any effort to resurrect the toll plan.”

Zeigler said he also planned to focus this activism with further efforts in government accountability.