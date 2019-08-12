Toll opponents plan events this week

UPDATE 6:10 AM Jim Zeigler sent an email this morning saying he plans to push the toll issue at a Bradley Byrne town hall later this morning in Grand Bay:

When Congressman Bradley Byrne holds his Town Hall in Grand Bay today, he will be met by opponents of a toll bridge over Mobile Bay.

Byrne hears from voters at 9 a.m. today at the Grand Bay Community Center. Members of Facebook group “Block the Mobile Bayway Toll’ say they will be there and present Byrne with a specific request. Here is the wording of their request:

Congressman Byrne: Please send a letter and make a call to both Gov. Ivey and Toll Authority member Jo Bonner. Ask them to halt the ALDOT toll plan for Mobile Bay and seek to fund the project by either:

(1) The $287 billion federal infrastructure bill that passed a senate committee 21-0 on July 30th and has bipartisan support; or

(2) Existing state funds identified by Senate Finance General Fund Chair Greg Albritton.

Will you do this, Congressman Byrne? Zeigler Email

ORIGINAL STORY: MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The group spearheading the push against tolls wants public feedback. They’re planning a public hearing this week and a news conference today. There are few things that have sparked passions along the Gulf Coast like the looming possibility of a $6 toll across the new I-10 Mobile River Bayway project.

Happening today, State Auditor Jim Zeigler is planning a news conference in Grand Bay at 11 this morning at the Lighthouse Restaurant. He wants to bring attention to a public hearing he’s hosting along with the Common Sense Campaign Tea Party group.

That hearing will be this Thursday evening from 6-8 at the 5 Rivers Community Center. Zeigler’s Block the Bayway Toll Facebook group has garnered more than 40,000 followers. According to a news release: