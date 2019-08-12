Toll opponents plan events this week

UPDATE 6:10 AM Jim Zeigler sent an email this morning saying he plans to push the toll issue at a Bradley Byrne town hall later this morning in Grand Bay:
When Congressman Bradley Byrne holds his Town Hall in Grand Bay today, he will be met by opponents of a toll bridge over Mobile Bay.Zeigler Email
Byrne hears from voters at 9 a.m. today at the Grand Bay Community Center. Members of Facebook group “Block the Mobile Bayway Toll’ say they will be there and present Byrne with a specific request. Here is the wording of their request:
Congressman Byrne: Please send a letter and make a call to both Gov. Ivey and Toll Authority member Jo Bonner. Ask them to halt the ALDOT toll plan for Mobile Bay and seek to fund the project by either:
(1) The $287 billion federal infrastructure bill that passed a senate committee 21-0 on July 30th and has bipartisan support; or
(2) Existing state funds identified by Senate Finance General Fund Chair Greg Albritton.
Will you do this, Congressman Byrne?
ORIGINAL STORY: MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The group spearheading the push against tolls wants public feedback. They’re planning a public hearing this week and a news conference today. There are few things that have sparked passions along the Gulf Coast like the looming possibility of a $6 toll across the new I-10 Mobile River Bayway project.
Happening today, State Auditor Jim Zeigler is planning a news conference in Grand Bay at 11 this morning at the Lighthouse Restaurant. He wants to bring attention to a public hearing he’s hosting along with the Common Sense Campaign Tea Party group.
That hearing will be this Thursday evening from 6-8 at the 5 Rivers Community Center. Zeigler’s Block the Bayway Toll Facebook group has garnered more than 40,000 followers. According to a news release:
While elected officials are invited and some will be in attendance, THEIR ROLE WILL BE TO LISTEN AND LEARN. The main aim of the hearing is to give the members of the public an opportunity to explain how the toll plan would affect their family or business and to offer their ideas on how to improve the project.