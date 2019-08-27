Toll bridge meeting in Foley one day before crucial Baldwin County vote

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Toll opponents or people who just want to learn more about the I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project get a chance later today in Baldwin County. The meeting comes one day ahead of a critical vote in Baldwin County on the project.

The meeting is hosted by the South Baldwin Chapter of the Common Sense Campaign, a conservative Tea Party group. This evening’s meeting will be at 6 at the library in Foley.

The discussion will be led by State Representatives Steve McMillan and Matt Simpson. According to a Facebook Post:

The discussion will review what is known about the proposal, the latest news and generally discuss where the project stands and where it might move in the future.

We will conduct an honest discussion, free of personal attacks and provide opportunity for everyone to share their ideas. This is an opportunity to share your thoughts/ideas/suggestions with our elected State Representatives. Common Sense Campaign – South Baldwin Chapter

The meeting comes the day before a meeting of the Eastern Shore Municipal Planning Organization. You may remember last week the Mobile County MPO tabled an item in the “transportation infrastructure plan” until after the Governor’s meeting with the State Toll Road, Bridge and Tunnel Authority in October. It’s unclear what the Eastern Shore MPO will do tomorrow but they may follow suit.