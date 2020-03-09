Together for Tennessee: WKRG to hold disaster relief telethon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After a tornado ripped through parts of Tennessee overnight on March 3 and left at least 24 dead, WKRG News 5, the Red Cross, and Cumulus Media will hold a disaster relief telethon to benefit the victims.

The telethon will be from noon to 7 p.m. on March 10.

