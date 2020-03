CALL 251- 662-3047 TO DONATE

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – WKRG News 5, our Nashville sister station, WKRN, and the American Red Cross are teaming up Tuesday to help those impacted by the Nashville tornado.

The Together for Tennessee telethon is taking place Tuesday from Noon to 7pm. WKRN anchor Neil Orne joined Devon Walsh on WKRG News 5 at Noon to update us on the situation in Nashville. You can see the full interview in the box above.