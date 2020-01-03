Toddlers dead in murder-attempted suicide

CHICAGO (CNN) — Two young children are dead in Chicago at the hands of their own mother.

She also seriously injured her grandfather before leaping out an 11-story window.

A 70-year-old man wakes up to a toddler screaming.

Then finds his granddaughter in the bathroom apparently in the process of killing her 2-year-old son.

That is what police and family members say happened inside this South Shore apartment overnight.

Before the mother, a 20-year-old woman, proceeded to stab her grandfather, throw her 1-year-old boy out the window, then jump, 11 stories to the ground.

Police are treating this as a murder/attempted suicide.

“I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe it. Its just sad. Its time for prayer out here,” says a neighbor.

While the woman managed to survive the fall, her sons did not.

Relatives identify them as Amir and John.

Speaking on their grandmother’s behalf today was crisis responder, Andrew Holmes.

“I am going to be talking with the family support specialists at Chicago Survivors, to go to the home ASAP because of her health condition and this is a sensitive situation,” says Holmes.

The grandmother spent hours at the police station talking to investigators.

The mother and her grandfather are both in critical condition.

LATEST STORIES:



