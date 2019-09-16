TMZ: The Cars frontman Ric Ocasek dead 75

TMZ is reporting Ric Ocasek — the frontman and lead singer of the rock band The Cars — has died.

According to TMZ:

Police say Ocasek was discovered unresponsive Sunday at his townhouse in NYC, and was pronounced dead at the scene — according to an NYPD spokesperson. It’s unclear for now how he might’ve died. He was reportedly found in his bed by his estranged wife.

Ocasek started The Cars back in the ’70s and made a name for themselves with their 1978 song “Just What I Needed.” They went on to churn out a number of hits, including “My Best Friend’s Girl,” “Good Times Roll,” “Bye Bye Love” and many others.

Their first Top 20 single, “Let’s Go,” arrived from their second album, “Candy-O” in ’79, with other hits to follow such as “It’s All I Can Do,” “Double Life” and more.

The Cars were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame just last year, where they reunited to perform at the induction ceremony.

