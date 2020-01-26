TMZ reports Kobe Bryant killed in Southern California helicopter crash, daughter also dead

UPDATE (2:56 p.m.) — ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed the unfortunate news with sources.

This was Wojnarowski’s tweet:

Sources: Kobe Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter Gianna when the helicopter crashed. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

There is no word on the identification of the other passengers at this time.

UPDATE (2:33 p.m.) — At least five people were killed in the crash in Southern California.

Authorities say it happened in Calabasas, about 30 miles west of Los Angeles.

Witnesses reported foggy weather… and seeing the plane going down quickly and then slamming into a hillside.

Then, they saw it burst into flames.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says there are no survivors.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are responding to the scene.

CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning, according to TMZ.

Reports say he was on board with at least three other people at the time the private helicopter went down.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department say there were no survivors.

Emergency crews responded after a helicopter crashed and sparked a small brush fire Sunday in Southern California, authorities said.

The crash occurred in Calabasas, said Art Marrujo, a dispatch supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

He didn’t know how many people were on board or if there were any injuries.

Firefighters worked to douse flames that spread through about an acre (.40 hectares) of dry brush, Marrujo said.

Calabasas is a city of 23,000 people about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

