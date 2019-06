FILE – In this June 4, 2014 file photo, Beth Chapman, left, and Duane Chapman arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena, in Nashville, Tenn. . (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)

(WTVO) — TMZ is reporting that Beth Chapman, wife of Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman, has died at 51.

Chapman died Wednesday, days after being placed in a medically induced coma.

Chapman had been diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in 2017.