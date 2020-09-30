Titans vs. Steelers game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers scheduled for Sunday has been postponed after four Titans players and five staffers tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, the NFL said the game will be rescheduled to “allow additional time for further daily COVID-19 testing and to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel.”

The league added details on a new game date and time on either Monday or Tuesday would be announced as soon as possible.

The NFL reported Tuesday that the Titans had suspended all in-person activities after three players and five staffers had tested positive for the virus. The three players — defensive lineman Daquan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley and practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson — were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

A league spokesperson added Wednesday that another Titans player had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Oct. 4 game against the Steelers at Nissan Stadium would have been the first where spectators could attend at 10-percent capacity.

The Tennessee Titans won’t be back inside their building until Saturday at the earliest because of eight positive tests for the coronavirus, the first outbreak to hit the NFL.

Tennessee suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL said three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus. The NFL had played three weeks without a COVID-19 outbreak. Now, the Titans will become the first significant in-season test of the league’s virus protocols.

The Minnesota Vikings also suspended in-person activities Tuesday following the Titans’ test results. The Titans beat the Vikings 31-30 in Minneapolis last weekend.

The NFL has been fining coaches and teams when coaches have violated league rules requiring face coverings during games.

Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward posted on Twitter that if the game were postponed, players would be compromised in their preparation for the following week.

“This is wild but this is the world we live in now,” Heyward wrote.