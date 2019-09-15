Titans pre-game pyrotechnics start small fire

A fire from a pyrotechnics machine is extinguished before an NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WISH) — The Tennessee Titans are kicking off their home season with a bang.

Equipment used for pyrotechnics during pre-game festivities burst into flames in the north end zone about five minutes before kickoff. Workers quickly started putting out the fire near the 5-yard line on the sideline near the Titans’ locker room.

The show went on as workers extinguished the flames as Taj George, wife of Eddie George and a member of the group Sisters With Voices (SWV) sang the national anthem.