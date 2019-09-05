Tips on staying safe while adjusting to new Pensacola Bay Bridge traffic patterns

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police Department is reminding motorists with the new Pensacola Bay Bridge now open, there are traffic changes you should pay attention to.

Motorists can no longer get to the Pensacola Bay Bridge heading into Gulf Breeze from 17th Avenue. If you’re on Cervantes Street, you must access the bridge from Ninth Avenue.

As of Thursday, motorists cannot turn north onto 17th Avenue. If you drive past 14th Avenue, the new traffic pattern will force you into driving over the bridge into Gulf Breeze.

Pensacola Police say coming back into Pensacola from Gulf Breeze, motorists can turn north onto 17th Avenue but they encourage motorists just to avoid 17th Avenue altogether.

Pensacola Police say they’re working with the Florida Department of Transportation, Skanska and Florida Highway Patrol to keep motorists safe.

It’s also important to note the speed limit on the bridge is 35 miles per hour because the bridge is still considered a construction site.