SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG)- The first micro tiny home of the Driftwood Housing project was unveiled Sunday, marking a milestone in the road to a tiny home village for the homeless.

This village will be located in Semmes once the eight acres of land is secured.

For the past two years, Driftwood Housing has been working on bringing this to fruition and has been building the first micro home for the past six weeks.

“If we could just help one person it’s worth it all,” President of Driftwood Housing, Dale Pfeiffer said.

The first micro home is 120 square feet.

The tiny home village will be a total of 60 homes with common areas that have community Wi-Fi, bathrooms, laundry and kitchens.

“It’s not permanent housing, it’s transitional housing. So, what we do is we help people get back on their feet,” Pfeiffer said.

Driftwood housing will help residents find a job and build the support they need to live on their own. With a goal of having residents leaving the tiny home village in just six months.

“Mobile is right for this. The area here between Mobile and the surrounding towns that make up a big area are right for this. There is a lot bigger problem than we all want to admit,” Volunteer, Jerry Blier said.

Thomas Doran is a military veteran and a volunteer who has helped build the micro home. He faced homelessness for two years.

“It’s only by the blessings of volunteers and people that take the time to listen to people and that’s something we have a problem with, listening,” Doran said.

Doran says the cost of living and minimum wage is the reason why people face homelessness.

Driftwood Housing plans to charge rent based on personal income.

“Everybody has to pay something. It’s not a free ride,” Pfeiffer said.

Each tiny house costs around $10,000 to build and completely funded through donations.

Driftwood housing is $4,000 shy of building their next home.

The entire village is expected to cost half a million dollars and they plan to have the land in Semmes secured by the end of this year.