Times to avoid driving as Hurricane Ida makes landfall

(WKRG) — As Hurricane Ida makes its way closer to the Gulf Coast, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is asking people to avoid driving during peak times as the storm makes landfall.

Ida is expected to make landfall on the coast of Louisiana Sunday.

ALEA, working closely with state and local Emergency Management Agencies (EMA), has determined these peak times for people to stay put and not drive during the storm:

Mobile and Baldwin counties: 6 a.m. Sunday through most of the day Monday.

Washington County: Noon Sunday through most of the day Monday.

ALEA will continue to monitor severe weather threats and give updates as they become available.