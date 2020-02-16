Timeline of inmate deaths at Mississippi prisons 2019-2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Prisons across Mississippi remain on lockdown as the Mississippi Department of Corrections investigates the recent deaths of inmates.

Below is a timeline of the reported deaths:

  • December 29, 2019: One inmate killed at South Mississippi Correctional Institution. Inmate has been identified as Terrandance Dobbins.
  • January 1, 2020: One inmate killed at Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. Inmate has been identified as Walter Earl Gates.
  • January 2, 2020: One inmate killed at Chickasaw County Regional Correctional Facility. Inmate has been identified as Gregory Emary.
  • January 2, 2020: One inmate killed at Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. Inmate has been identified as Roosevelt Holliman
  • January 3, 2020: One inmate killed at Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. Inmate has been identified as Denorris Howell.
  • January 8, 2020: Parchman inmate died at Merit Health Clarksdale. Inmate has been identified as A.D. Mills.
  • January 18, 2020: One inmate found dead at Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. Inmate identified as Gabriel Carmen.
  • January 20, 2020: Two inmates killed at Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. Inmates identified as Timothy Hudspeth and James Talley.
  • January 22, 2020: Inmate found dead at Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. Inmate has been identified as Thomas Lee.
  • January 25, 2020: Inmate found dead at Marshall County Correctional Facility. Inmate has been identified as Jermaine Tyler.
  • January 26, 2020: Inmate found dead at Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. Inmate has been identified as Joshua Norman.
  • January 28, 2020: Inmate collapsed and died at Kemper-Neshoba Regional Correctional Facility. Inmate has been identified as Limarion Reaves.
  • January 30, 2020: Inmate died at Marshall County Correctional Facility. Inmate has been identified as Nora Ducksworth.
  • February 2, 2020: Inmate found dead at Wilkinson County Correctional Facility. Inmate has been identified as Jesus Garcia.
  • February 10, 2020: Inmate died at the hospital at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. Inmate has been identified as James Allen Brown.
  • February 11, 2020: Walthall County Jail inmate died at Walthall County Regional Hospital. Inmate has been identified as Bobby Michael James.
  • February 15, 2020: Central Mississippi Correctional inmate died at Merit Health Central Hospital in Jackson. Inmate has been identified as Bobby Lewis Vance.
  • February 16, 2020: Inmate found dead at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility. Inmate has not been identified.

