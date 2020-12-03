Time Magazine, Nickelodeon reveals first-ever ‘Kid of the Year’

(CBS) — A Colorado teenager has been named the first-ever “Kid of the Year.” Time Magazine and Nickelodeon gave Gitanjali Rao the honor. CBS’ Nancy Chen caught up with her.

The 15-year-old is a scientist and inventor who has tackled issues from water pollution to cyberbullying.

Gitanjali Rao’s insatiable curiosity has landed her on the cover of Time as the magazine’s first-ever “Kid of the Year.”

“This is such a great point in my journey. So beyond exciting, unlike anything I could have ever imagined,” says Rao.

The 15-year-old beat out more than five thousand other kids for her extraordinary accomplishments.

She caught the attention of CBS News 3 years ago after winning a national science competition.

Adriana Diaz visited Rao at her home outside Denver and witnessed first-hand her prize-winning invention that detects lead levels in water within seconds.

She created her device after closely following the flint water crisis.

Rao has also developed apps to identify cyberbullying and opioid addiction.

But Time Magazine and Nickelodeon pointed specifically to Rao’s leadership skills.

Even while being a full-time student, she runs workshops and has inspired more 33-thousand people around the world.

“There are students who do want to make a positive impact, they just don’t know where to start and I want to give them that starting point, that boost of encouragement,” says Rao.

As for what’s next, she says more curiosity about anything and everything and finding new ways to make the world a better place.

Gitanjali will appear on the cover of Time’s weekly edition that hits newsstands Friday. She’ll also be on a Nickelodeon special tomorrow night.

