Tim Tebow surprises ‘Night to Shine’ participants in Mississippi

HERNANDO, Miss. — Participants in the Tim Tebow Foundation’s Night to Shine got a surprise from the athlete himself Friday.

Some of the 300 people who took part in an event hosted by Longview Point Baptist Church in Hernando got to meet the athlete when he dropped by while they were getting their hair and make up done.

“It was cool,” one of the Night to Shine participants said.

“He gave me a hug … and he told me I’m beautiful,” another said.

The Night to Shine events are open to people with special needs over the age of 14.

In its sixth year, more than 700 churches and 115,000 people are participating worldwide.

In Memphis, Union Avenue Baptist Church hosted about 150 people.

“They’re coming here tonight to do everything that you did at your prom. They’re coming to dance, to sing, to eat,” senior pastor Jeff Williamson said.

Some have been waiting a lifetime to do it.

“We have individuals here up to 70 years old that they didn’t get a chance to do prom when they were young and so this is just a chance to do things that they haven’t got to do before,” said Lisa Wilson, who organized the Hernando event.

“People don’t understand how special it is for us as parents and siblings that we get to see our children be treated like kings and queens for the night,” parent Mary Wasson said.

